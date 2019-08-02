Clear
BREAKING NEWS 6 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in southeastern Minnesota Full Story

Police: Victim of alleged bike theft tries to take matters into her own hands in Olmsted Co.

A bike owner attempted to take matters into her own hands Wednesday when she approached a person she suspected of stealing her bike.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 1:04 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A bike owner attempted to take matters into her own hands Wednesday when she approached a person she suspected of stealing her bike.

The alleged theft occurred on July 21 in the 200 block of 8th St. SW. The person was caught on video surveillance taking the bike, which is valued at $500.

Ten days later, officers were called to Dunkin Donuts after the owner saw what she believed to be her bike and attempted to get it back.

The man’s husband allegedly filmed the situation before the suspect was able to get away with the bike.

Police are working to identify the suspect.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on a 2-vehicle crash that killed 6 on I-90

Image

State Patrol: Three people in two vehicles killed in I-90 crash

Image

Tracking A Few Clouds Today and a Warm Weekend

Image

6 people killed in I-90 crash

Image

Newman advances to state title game

Image

Stealing Steed

Image

Lime scooters officially in Rochester

Image

Sturgis could cause problems on I-90

Image

Seatbelts on Iowa Buses

Image

Banks looking out for you

Community Events