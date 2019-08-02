Police: Victim of alleged bike theft tries to take matters into her own hands in Olmsted Co.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A bike owner attempted to take matters into her own hands Wednesday when she approached a person she suspected of stealing her bike.

The alleged theft occurred on July 21 in the 200 block of 8th St. SW. The person was caught on video surveillance taking the bike, which is valued at $500.

Ten days later, officers were called to Dunkin Donuts after the owner saw what she believed to be her bike and attempted to get it back.

The man’s husband allegedly filmed the situation before the suspect was able to get away with the bike.

Police are working to identify the suspect.