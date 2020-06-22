Police: Vehicles damaged after shots fired in Austin neighborhoods

AUSTIN, Minn. - A 20-year-old is in custody after a report of shots fired that included damage to vehicles.

Manamany Abella, 20, of Austin, is facing a felony charge of drive-by shooting with a dangerous weapon.

Police were called Monday at 1:02 a.m. to the 300 block of S. Main for a shots fired call. Seven minutes later, another call was received in the 800 block of 6th Ave. SE.

Officers located two spent .40 casings and two live .40 casings in the roadway at 310 S. Main St.

One impact site was found in the site of a Chevy Equinox in that area and another was found in a parked Honda Odyssey on 6th Ave. SE.

The two incidents are possibly related, police said. The public in those areas is encouraged to check their property.