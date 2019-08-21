Police: Vandals strike with graffiti at Quarry Hill Park - again

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police are investigating another report of graffiti found at Quarry Hill Park.
Authorities say it was discovered on the Quarry Hill West Path that leads into the Silver Lake Trail near the Nature Center.
This is the second time police have taken reports of this graffiti recently. The last one was last week.
