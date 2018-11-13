Police: Upset 12-year-old threatened event with gun after becoming upset

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police say an upset 12-year-old threatened to come back to an after-school event with a gun Friday.
Authorities say the incident happened at John Adams Middle School when a 12-year-old male student from another school became upset and said he was going to come back with a gun.
The liaison officer and police were called. The kid allegedly told authorities he wasn’t serious and was just upset.
The event closed 10 minutes early due to the incident and officers stayed at the event until all kids were picked up.
