Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian hit while walking on Mason City roadway has died Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: Upset 12-year-old threatened event with gun after becoming upset

Police say an upset 12-year-old threatened to come back to an after-school event with a gun Friday.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 1:40 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police say an upset 12-year-old threatened to come back to an after-school event with a gun Friday.
Authorities say the incident happened at John Adams Middle School when a 12-year-old male student from another school became upset and said he was going to come back with a gun.
The liaison officer and police were called. The kid allegedly told authorities he wasn’t serious and was just upset.
The event closed 10 minutes early due to the incident and officers stayed at the event until all kids were picked up.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester doing post-election day work

Image

Rochester coffee shops team up to get customers to buy local

Image

Your Tuesday StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Changes coming to DMCC board

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Community Events