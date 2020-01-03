Police: Traffic accident Thursday in Rochester was intentional, occurred moments after domestic situation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A traffic accident Thursday was triggered by a drunk driver who was allegedly involved in a domestic situation moments earlier.
James Wilder, 47, of Stewartville, is facing charges of felony domestic assault, third-degree DWI, driving with a license and criminal vehicular operation.
Police said at 4:34 p.m., officers received a call about an accident at 12th St. and 3rd Ave. SE.
Just prior to the crash, a 24-year-old woman was assaulted and ran into Kwik Trip at 20th S. Broadway. After both left the store in separate vehicles, Wilder allegedly intentionally crashed into the victim’s vehicle.
At the jail, Wilder had a blood-alcohol level of .21.
