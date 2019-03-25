ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three cars stolen from downtown parking ramps all were unlocked with keys in them, police said Monday.
One vehicle was taken from the ramp at 515 West Center St. last week and was found before a 16-year-old was arrested.
That vehicle, a 2014 Ford Edge, was found Saturday with two minors inside of it on the west side of Quarry Hill after a report of two people smoking marijuana inside of it.
A 16-year-old male was charged with motor vehicle theft and a parole violation.
Related Content
- Police: Three vehicles stolen from downtown Rochester parking ramps all had keys in them
- Two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 on-ramp in Rochester
- Rochester man sentenced for a stolen vehicle
- Crash in downtown Rochester
- Accident closes highway off ramp in Rochester
- Guilty plea in Minneapolis parking ramp killing
- New Parking Ramp Set to Open
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to stolen vehicle charges
- Two-vehicle crash involved Rochester police car
- Warnings to be issued for downtown parking violations in Rochester
Scroll for more content...