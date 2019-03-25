Clear
Police: Three vehicles stolen from downtown Rochester parking ramps all had keys in them

Three cars stolen from downtown parking ramps all were unlocked with keys in them, police said Monday.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 10:59 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three cars stolen from downtown parking ramps all were unlocked with keys in them, police said Monday.
One vehicle was taken from the ramp at 515 West Center St. last week and was found before a 16-year-old was arrested.
That vehicle, a 2014 Ford Edge, was found Saturday with two minors inside of it on the west side of Quarry Hill after a report of two people smoking marijuana inside of it.
A 16-year-old male was charged with motor vehicle theft and a parole violation.

