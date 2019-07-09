Police: Suspicious behavior leads to felony drug charge against Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Potential drug activity or use tipped off Rochester’s Criminal Interdiction Unit and resulted in an arrest Monday.

Authorities were in the 800 block of S. Broadway Ave. when suspicious behavior led to officers approaching a 1996 Buick La Sabre.

After a searched turned up 24.45 grams of meth, Alfred Smith Jr., 39, of Rochester, was arrested and is facing charges of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.