ROCHESTER, Minn. - Potential drug activity or use tipped off Rochester’s Criminal Interdiction Unit and resulted in an arrest Monday.
Authorities were in the 800 block of S. Broadway Ave. when suspicious behavior led to officers approaching a 1996 Buick La Sabre.
After a searched turned up 24.45 grams of meth, Alfred Smith Jr., 39, of Rochester, was arrested and is facing charges of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Related Content
- Police: Suspicious behavior leads to felony drug charge against Rochester man
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Rochester man
- Controlled buys lead to felony drug charge against Rochester woman
- Suspicious behavior results in drug arrest in Worth County
- Search warrant leads to felony drug arrest in Rochester
- Hancock Co. man facing felony drug charges
- Stewartville man facing felony drug charge
- Large meth arrest leads to felony charges against Rochester woman
- Police: 400 grams of marijuana leads to felony charges for Rochester man
- Police: Theft of milk from grocery store leads to felony drug charge against Mason City man
Scroll for more content...