Police: Suspected Rochester drug dealer nabbed for selling heroin

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police said a longtime suspected drug dealer is behind bars after being arrested for selling heroin.

Benjamin Nichols, 62, is accused of selling heroin during a controlled buy on two different occasions in April.

He was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop at the Dairy Queen on N. Broadway Ave.

When arrested, police said Nichols had 7.1 grams of heroin in his possession.

He’s facing second- and third-degree possession of the controlled substance charges.