Police: Suspect vehicle located in Rochester shooting as more details released

Around six shots were fired, and one home in the area was hit several times.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 9:47 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A shooting that involved two victims with bullets hitting a house remains under investigation.

Police said Wednesday a vehicle belonging to the suspects was located in the southeastern part of Olmsted County after the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the two victims - a 21-year-old male and female - were in the 1200 block of Turnberry Dr. SE when a car pulled alongside and began shooting.

The male victim fled on foot while the suspect allegedly got out of the car and continued shooting.

Police said the shooting doesn’t appear to be a random act.

No arrests have been made.

Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
