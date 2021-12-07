Police: Suspect killed, officer injured when both bit by car in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say a suspect has died and an officer chasing him across a city street was seriously injured when both were hit by a car.

Police say the incident began Monday night when the officer spotted a van driving in reverse on a city street, then pull into a parking lot. Police say the officer stopped and questioned the van's driver, who soon fled on foot.

The officer gave chase, and a struggle between two men occurred.

The 31-year-old suspect then ran into SE 14th Street, followed by the officer, and both men were hit by a vehicle and rushed to a hospital, where the suspect died. The 48-year-old officer remained hospitalized Tuesday.