Clear

Police: Suspect and victim stabbed after Rochester robbery

Search continues for one male suspect.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 11:04 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 11:18 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men were arrested and a third suspect is still being sought after an apparent robbery leads to two stabbings.

Rochester police say it happened Saturday afternoon before 2 pm in the 1300 block of Cascade Street NW. Three female victims told officers they were in a house when three males arrived. One of the males was known by one of the females and they were let in the house.


Deanton McReynolds

The victims say once inside, one of the males took out a handgun and grabbed a purse and bag on the floor. Police say the three males then left but a juvenile male went back because he’d left his cell phone behind. The female victims say they tried to detain the juvenile male, who punched two of the females and knocked one unconscious.

One female victim told police she then armed herself with a knife and while defending herself, stabbed the juvenile male. Investigators say the juvenile male then took the knife away and used it to stab the female victim.

Police say the juvenile male ran away and was arrested a short distance from the scene of the crime. A second male suspect, Deanton Parish McReynolds, 31, was arrested hours later. Officers are still looking for the third male suspect.

Both the juvenile male and the female victim who were stabbed needed medical treatment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reaction: Newman wins third-straight title

Image

Cleaning up Winnebago River

Image

Two Kasson small businesses celebrate grand opening and growth

Image

Tunnel to Towers 5k honors fallen firefighter

Image

Disaster relief loans coming to Dodge County

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic vs. Alburnett

Image

State Patrol: Three people in two vehicles killed in I-90 crash

Image

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Image

New soccer field comes to Rochester

Image

Honkers split with Mankato

Community Events