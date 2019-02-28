Police: Stewartville man who shoved baggies of cocaine in underwear arrested

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A man who allegedly shoved baggies of cocaine in his underwear is facing multiple charges.

Shondel Hill, 35, of Stewartville, is facing charges of third- and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after a search warrant led to a drug bust.

The warrant was executed at 3:29 p.m. Thursday at 418 Main St. S. No. 7.

The warrant was for the residence and a vehicle, but when authorities were on scene Hill left in another car that had kids in it.

When police stopped the car, Hill threw a bag of marijuana on the front seed. During a search at the law enforcement center, 3.82 grams of cocaine was found in his underwear. He was also in possession of 9.35 grams of marijuana.

Angelica Quintero, 31, of Spring Valley, was also arrested on a felony warrant when the search was executed.