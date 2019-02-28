Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Stewartville man who shoved baggies of cocaine in underwear arrested

Shondel Hill

A man who allegedly shoved baggies of cocaine in his underwear is facing numerous charges.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 12:08 PM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A man who allegedly shoved baggies of cocaine in his underwear is facing multiple charges.
Shondel Hill, 35, of Stewartville, is facing charges of third- and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after a search warrant led to a drug bust.
The warrant was executed at 3:29 p.m. Thursday at 418 Main St. S. No. 7.
The warrant was for the residence and a vehicle, but when authorities were on scene Hill left in another car that had kids in it.
When police stopped the car, Hill threw a bag of marijuana on the front seed. During a search at the law enforcement center, 3.82 grams of cocaine was found in his underwear. He was also in possession of 9.35 grams of marijuana.
Angelica Quintero, 31, of Spring Valley, was also arrested on a felony warrant when the search was executed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -3°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Friday Snow and Weekend Cold

Image

MNDOT continues to battle the blizzard

Image

Meet this week's Student Athlete of the Week

Image

West Hancock vs. North Mahaska highlights

Image

Gun control bill

Image

Newlyweds talk fairytale wedding

Image

Cohen testimony

Image

Animal shelters dealing with snow

Image

Theft from Mayo Clinic

Image

Albert Lea Record Set for Water Main Breaks

Community Events