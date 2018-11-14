Police: Southern MN woman charged after punching man, coming at him with knife

Clear

Erica Rhoden

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly punching a man in the head and coming at him with a knife.
Authorities responded to a domestic situation at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday at 820 N. Broadway Ave.
A 29-year-old male victim was staying with Erica Rhoden for the last 3-4 weeks and an argument ensued.
Authorities say Rhoden came at the man with a knife and he grabbed it to protect himself. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital and is expected to be OK.
Rhoden is facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

More sunshine today with warmer temps returning today.
