Police: Southern MN man shoots self in butt while adjusting holster

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 45-year-old Stewartville man is expected to be OK after shooting himself in the butt.

Rochester police said they were called to the parking lot at Texas Roadhouse on Friday at 11:56 a.m. after a report of a gun going off.

Authorities said the man was adjusting his holster and shot himself in the butt with a .40 caliber gun. He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.