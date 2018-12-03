Clear

Police: Son repeatedly pushes down father who was using a walker

Cameron Baier

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 11:13 AM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 11:16 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A father who uses a walker was allegedly assaulted as his son repeatedly pushed him to the ground during a domestic incident.
Authorities said 23-year-old Cameron Baier, of Rochester, is facing charges for domestic assault, carrying or possessing a pistol without a permit, possession a pistol with a previous drug conviction, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree DWI may be added.
Police said the father noticed his cell phone was missing and he confronted his son about it Saturday at 10:04 p.m. in the 900 block of 9 ½ St. The father allegedly followed Baier outside before he was pushed to the ground four times and hit with the walker.
Baier was stopped a short time later and appeared to be under the influence, authorities said. Two handguns and a gallon-sized bag (119 grams) of marijuana was found.

