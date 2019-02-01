Police: Shots fired in Rochester results in window being shot out, investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Six to seven shots were reportedly fired and a window of a home was shot out Friday morning in southeast Rochester.
Police responded to a call at 4:31 a.m. at 400 9th Ave. SE and found five shell casings.
The 911 caller reported her daughter’s window was shot out.
Police went door to door this morning in an effort to obtain more information.
The only description of a vehicle that may have been involved is a dark-colored sedan.
No injuries were reported. We are expecting more information this morning at a police briefing.
