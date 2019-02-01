Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Classes canceled at Rochester's Lourdes High School after reported bomb threat Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Shots fired in Rochester results in window being shot out, investigation

Six to seven shots were reportedly fired and a window of a home was shot out Friday morning in southeast Rochester.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 6:48 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Six to seven shots were reportedly fired and a window of a home was shot out Friday morning in southeast Rochester.
Police responded to a call at 4:31 a.m. at 400 9th Ave. SE and found five shell casings.
The 911 caller reported her daughter’s window was shot out.
Police went door to door this morning in an effort to obtain more information.
The only description of a vehicle that may have been involved is a dark-colored sedan.
No injuries were reported. We are expecting more information this morning at a police briefing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -16°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -13°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -15°
Tracking a weekend warm up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Warm Up for the Weekend

Image

Shots fired investigation in Rochester

Image

Iowa prep wrestling rankings

Image

IGHSAU prep basketball poll

Image

Thursday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Rochester Honkers press conference

Image

Thursday's prep hockey highlights

Image

Freezing EAB

Image

Former addicts share their stories

Image

Caring 4 Carson

Community Events