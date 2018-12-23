MASON CITY, Iowa - Shots were fired outside a Mason City bar early Sunday morning, and the Mason City Police Department is looking for more information.
Police say there was an altercation and shots were fired at 1:53 a.m. at Spikes, located at 18 7th St. SE.
Several people were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries. None of the injuries were related to gunfire, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mason City police at 641-421-3636.
Related Content
- Police: Shots fired early Sunday outside Mason City bar
- Mason City Police: Report of shots fired under investigation
- Independent film being shot in Mason City
- Authorities identify man shot in Mason City
- Firearm recovered after shots fired in Mason City
- House fire in Mason City
- Mason City Fire Chief resigns
- Garage fire in Mason City
- House fire in Mason City
- Arrest made after 5 people stabbed at Mason City bar
Scroll for more content...