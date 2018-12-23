Clear
Police: Shots fired early Sunday outside Mason City bar

The Mason City Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired early Sunday morning outside a bar.

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 8:06 AM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2018 8:30 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Shots were fired outside a Mason City bar early Sunday morning, and the Mason City Police Department is looking for more information.
Police say there was an altercation and shots were fired at 1:53 a.m. at Spikes, located at 18 7th St. SE.
Several people were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries. None of the injuries were related to gunfire, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mason City police at 641-421-3636.

