Police: Several guns and ammunition taken during Rochester home burglary

Several guns - handguns and long guns - were reportedly stolen in a residential burglary over the holidays, Rochester police said.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 1:39 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several guns - handguns and long guns - were reportedly stolen in a residential burglary (911 19th St NE.) over the holidays, Rochester police said.
Authorities said the burglary happened between Dec. 23-26 while the homeowner was gone. Along with guns, ammunition was also taken. The homeowner believes he left the basement door unlocked. The guns were not in a safe.

Rain snow mix returns this afternoon with more rain for Thursday.
