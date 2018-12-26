ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several guns - handguns and long guns - were reportedly stolen in a residential burglary (911 19th St NE.) over the holidays, Rochester police said.
Authorities said the burglary happened between Dec. 23-26 while the homeowner was gone. Along with guns, ammunition was also taken. The homeowner believes he left the basement door unlocked. The guns were not in a safe.
Related Content
- Police: Several guns and ammunition taken during Rochester home burglary
- Police: 3 guns taken in northwest Rochester burglary
- Probation for Rochester hotel burglary
- Police: 2 teens involved in home burglary
- Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition
- Rochester man sentenced for burglary and assault
- Not guilty plea in Rochester gun battle
- Trial set in Rochester gun threat
- Rochester woman sentenced for BB gun shooting
- Rochester police investigating robbery of woman walking home from work
Scroll for more content...