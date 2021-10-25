Police: Separate Rochester robberies involved crowbar attack, gun threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A pair of weekend robberies, one in which a man threatened another with a gun and one where a man was attacked with a crowbar, are under investigation.

The first happened on Saturday morning in the 2300 block of 19th St. NW.

The victim, a 24-year-old Black male, was riding his bike on 19th St. NW when a dark-colored SUV drove by and a passenger got out of the vehicle.

The suspect, a white male in his 30s, got out of the vehicle and hit the victim in the stomach and leg with a crowbar and began yelling racial slurs.

The suspect took his wallet, phone and bike before he left. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The second situation happened Sunday night in the 1900 block of 17th St. SE.

Two victims, males aged 58 and 59, were standing outside when they were approached by a Somali male who pulled out a gun and told the victims to give them their wallets.

The suspect, which was holding a BB gun, hit one man in the head and threatened to shoot the other men. He left on foot and did not get any money.