Police: SE Minnesota man arrested for allegedly taking car for a test drive and not returning it

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An officer running a plate on a car led to the arrest of a man suspected of vehicle theft.

Benjamin Gjere, 20, of Lanesboro, was arrested Monday night after allegedly taking a car for a test drive and never returning it.

Police said the car was located at the Motel 6 parking lot at 9:55 p.m. and surveillance was conducted until someone approached the vehicle.

Police said Gjere admitted stealing the 2009 Pontiac G6 from St. Charles.