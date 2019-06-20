Clear

Police: SE MN man released from prison Monday, arrested for burglary on Wednesday

Sean Jacobson

A man released from prison Monday for burglary is back behind bars for the same crime.

Sean Jacobson, 37, was arrested Wednesday for second-degree burglary after a report of a man going house to house trying to open front doors.

Two men who witnessed the attempted burglaries said the man was behind a residence in the 600 block of 15th St. SE.

When police arrived with guns drawn, they found Jacobson allegedly pulling a screen off a back window.

The man told police his goal was to steal jewelry, coins and money due to gambling addiction.

Jacobson was released Monday after serving 2 ½ years in prison for burglary.

Community Events