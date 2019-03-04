Police: Rochester woman who crashed into city plow, parked car facing DUI charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman accused of crashing into a city plow before driving down the wrong side of the road and hitting a parked car is facing hit and run and DUI charges.

Shampaign Askew-Drain, 23, of Rochester, is accused of hitting the city plow around 2:27 a.m. Saturday near 4th Ave. NW and 11th St. NW. Authorities say she then took off on the wrong side of the road and hit a parked car. Then she exited the vehicle and began walking before she was taken into custody, police said.

She is facing charges of second-degree DUI, second-degree refusal, driving after revocation and two counts of hit and run. Police say she has previous arrests for DUI from April of 2017 and January of 2019.