Police: Rochester woman orders beating on roommate over alleged 65-cent theft

Turana Vitela

A weekend beating occurred because a woman believed her roommate stole 65 cents from her, police said Monday.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 10:12 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A weekend beating occurred because a woman believed her roommate stole 65 cents from her, police said Monday.

Rochester police say an officer was flagged down around 7:43 p.m. Saturday about an assault in the 0 block of 7th Avenue SW.

A female victim said she had an argument with Turana Vitela, 44, during which Vitela said she would call someone she knew to beat the victim up.

Police said a short time after the argument, two people known to associate with Vitela showed up and assaulted the victim, leaving her injuries to her face and eyes.

Police said James Grant, 38, of Rochester, and Shemarrah Upton, 22, of Rochester, could face charges of third-degree riot. Upton could also face a charge of third-degree assault.

