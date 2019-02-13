ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman said she lost consciousness in a two-vehicle crash Saturday that resulted in her vehicle being t-boned.
Police say 21-year-old Bisharo Noor, of Rochester, was driving southbound around 7 p.m. Saturday when a car driven by 18-year-old Riley Burns, of Rochester, pulled out in front of her.
Noor said she doesn’t remember much about the crash, and suffered chest and leg pain. She was taken by ambulance by St. Mary’s Hospital.
Burns wasn’t injured but was cited for failure to yield a right of way, expired license and expired registration.
Related Content
- Police: Rochester woman hospitalized after vehicle T-boned in 2-vehicle accident
- Three-vehicle accident in Rochester
- Two-vehicle accidents sends Minnesota woman to hospital
- One-vehicle accident sends two to hospital
- Driver cited for failure to yield after 2-vehicle Rochester crash
- 1 woman injured in 2-vehicle crash in southern MN
- Rollover accident in Rochester
- 2-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Mason City
- 1 injured after vehicle vs. bike accident in Rochester
- Two-vehicle accident in Rochester causes one car to roll
Scroll for more content...