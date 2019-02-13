Police: Rochester woman hospitalized after vehicle T-boned in 2-vehicle accident

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman said she lost consciousness in a two-vehicle crash Saturday that resulted in her vehicle being t-boned.

Police say 21-year-old Bisharo Noor, of Rochester, was driving southbound around 7 p.m. Saturday when a car driven by 18-year-old Riley Burns, of Rochester, pulled out in front of her.

Noor said she doesn’t remember much about the crash, and suffered chest and leg pain. She was taken by ambulance by St. Mary’s Hospital.

Burns wasn’t injured but was cited for failure to yield a right of way, expired license and expired registration.