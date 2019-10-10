Clear
Police: Rochester woman facing 5 counts of attempted homicide for allegedly trying to kill her children

Farhiyo Abdullahi

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 10:02 AM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:46 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester woman is facing five counts of attempted homicide for allegedly trying to kill her children.

Police said Farhiyo Abdullahi has five children ranging in age from 4-11 and put them in a running vehicle in the garage earlier this month.

A couple of hours later, some of the kids began to get sick - the 11-year-old vomited - and the kids said Abdullahi put a pipe in the rolled-down window, police said.

Police said the incident happened Oct. 2 at an apartment complex in the 200 block of 1st St. NW after they were contacted by Abdullahi’s sister, who had concerns for the children.

A day later, social services got involved and the children were taken into protective custody.

During interviews with the children this week, police said the mother told the kids they were getting “sleeping gas.”

Abdullahi was cited for disorderly conduct and domestic assault after getting into a fight with her sister Oct. 2. Following that, Abdullahi was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

