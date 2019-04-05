ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman could face a murder charge for allegedly selling drugs to a man who died due to an overdose.
Authorities say 52-year-old Michelle Williams was arrested when a search warrant was executed Thursday at 610 2nd. St. SW No. 12 as part of a multi-month investigation concerning sales of heroin.
Police say 32-year-old Matthew Klaus died of a heroin overdose March 30 in the 1200 block of 11th Ave. SE.
In a statement after being arrested, Williams allegedly told police she had provided heroin to Klaus the day he died and that she sold to Klaus “at least 100 times.”
She allegedly told police she gave him a “users amount.”
She is facing charges of third-degree sales of a controlled substance and fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Related Content
- Police: Rochester woman could face murder charge for heroin overdose death
- Minnesota man charged in wife's overdose death
- Pleas entered in huge Rochester heroin bust
- Rochester heroin dealer going to prison
- Two convictions in 'huge' Rochester heroin bust
- Man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Kossuth Co. death
- Woman facing drug charges after lockdown in Rochester
- Police: Man facing charges after 2 stabbed in Rochester
- Police: 2 facing charges after Rochester search warrant executed
- Four facing prostitution charges after Rochester sting