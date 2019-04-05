Police: Rochester woman could face murder charge for heroin overdose death

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman could face a murder charge for allegedly selling drugs to a man who died due to an overdose.

Authorities say 52-year-old Michelle Williams was arrested when a search warrant was executed Thursday at 610 2nd. St. SW No. 12 as part of a multi-month investigation concerning sales of heroin.

Police say 32-year-old Matthew Klaus died of a heroin overdose March 30 in the 1200 block of 11th Ave. SE.

In a statement after being arrested, Williams allegedly told police she had provided heroin to Klaus the day he died and that she sold to Klaus “at least 100 times.”

She allegedly told police she gave him a “users amount.”

She is facing charges of third-degree sales of a controlled substance and fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance.