Police: Rochester woman charged after being found with liquid meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A light being out on a license plate led to felony drug charges against a Rochester woman.
Dawn Zimmerman, 38, was arrested at around 2 a.m. Thursday after admitting to police that that liquid methamphetamine belonged to her after a traffic stop at 20th St. and S. Broadway Ave.
Rochester police said the woman said everything in the vehicle - including 31.1 grams of liquid meth in a container and 9.17 grams in a syringe - belonged to her.
Zimmerman was a passenger in the vehicle. A 33-year-old male was driving, and a drug dog sniffed the outside of the van after inconsistencies arose in their stories.
Zimmerman is facing a charge of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
