Police: Rochester woman awakes to man in her apartment in middle of the night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are trying to find a suspect after a woman awoke to a man inside her apartment early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1200 block of 4th Ave. SW. at 1:54 a.m. when a female woke up to a man saying "take it off."

The victim screamed and the suspect fled and slammed the door.

He's described as a white male in his 40s who was wearing a black mask with a single hole for both eyes. He was believed to have been altering his voice.

Police said the door to the apartment was unlocked.