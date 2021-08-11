Police: Rochester woman attacked, injured after she awoke to a man in her bedroom

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 43-year-old female was hospitalized after she was attacked Wednesday morning after she awoke to a person in her bedroom.

Police said it was reported at 4:03 a.m. in the 1200 block of 3rd Ave. SE.

A female in the area was heard screaming for help. She said she was in her home sleeping when she awoke to a male in her bedroom. Police said she was assaulted and some of her belongings were stolen.

She suffered facial injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.