Police: Rochester woman arrested for arson after lighting pile of clothes on fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old is facing arson and burglary charges for allegedly setting a pile of clothes on fire inside a condominium.

Police said Angela Spears, of Rochester, was arrested this weekend at 602 Northern Hills Dr. NE after a report of a fire call.

Spears was not supposed to be on the property and was asked to leave. That's when police said she gathered a pile of clothes and lit it on fire. She is also accused of using a bat to smash a mirror in the bathroom. She was still on scene when police arrived and was taken into custody after receiving medical attention.

She's facing first-degree charges for arson, burglary and damage to property.