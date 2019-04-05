Police: Rochester woman accused of going on crime spree against ex-boyfriend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman possibly with keys to her ex-boyfriend’s home and work is accused of trashing both locations before fleeing police.

Hope Koutsoukos, 44, of Rochester, is facing charges of first-degree damage to property over $1,000 and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in connection to multiple incidents this week.

Authorities said it began Wednesday at 12:50 p.m. when police were called to the 3200 block of 15th Ave. NW after a report a woman had entered the location and “wrecked” the house.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, authorities discovered broken glass, doors and a mess at a business located in the 2100 block of Highway 14 (Safe Harbor).

At 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called back to the victim’s home and found the garage door open with items lying in the driveway.

Officers found a 2016 Jeep Patriot in front of the location and the vehicle allegedly eluded police. The pursuit ended quickly due to safety concerns. Police later seized the Jeep.

At 10:20 a.m. Thursday, the ex-boyfriend called the police and reported someone had thrown a brick through the front of his business.

Police say Koutsoukos was taken into custody at the Flats on First located at 401st Ave. NW at 2 p.m. Thursday after surveillance helped authorities determine she was inside. Police said Koutsoukos had a blood-alcohol level of .20.

Around that time, an officer was sent to Rochester Public Works at 4300 River Rd. NE after a report the woman took her ex-husband’s car. The ex-husband, a 51-year-old male, has a no-contact order against, according to police.

More charges are expected.