Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Rochester woman accused of going on crime spree against ex-boyfriend

Hope Koutsoukos

A woman possibly with keys to her ex-boyfriend’s home and work is accused of trashing both locations before fleeing police.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 11:57 AM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 12:29 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman possibly with keys to her ex-boyfriend’s home and work is accused of trashing both locations before fleeing police.
Hope Koutsoukos, 44, of Rochester, is facing charges of first-degree damage to property over $1,000 and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in connection to multiple incidents this week.
Authorities said it began Wednesday at 12:50 p.m. when police were called to the 3200 block of 15th Ave. NW after a report a woman had entered the location and “wrecked” the house.
Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, authorities discovered broken glass, doors and a mess at a business located in the 2100 block of Highway 14 (Safe Harbor).
At 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called back to the victim’s home and found the garage door open with items lying in the driveway.
Officers found a 2016 Jeep Patriot in front of the location and the vehicle allegedly eluded police. The pursuit ended quickly due to safety concerns. Police later seized the Jeep.
At 10:20 a.m. Thursday, the ex-boyfriend called the police and reported someone had thrown a brick through the front of his business.
Police say Koutsoukos was taken into custody at the Flats on First located at 401st Ave. NW at 2 p.m. Thursday after surveillance helped authorities determine she was inside. Police said Koutsoukos had a blood-alcohol level of .20.
Around that time, an officer was sent to Rochester Public Works at 4300 River Rd. NE after a report the woman took her ex-husband’s car. The ex-husband, a 51-year-old male, has a no-contact order against, according to police.
More charges are expected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Tracking a big warm-up for Friday then more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med-City billboard pokes fun at politics

Image

Preventing crime at the NCAA Final Four

Image

Tracking a Warm Up into the Weekend

Image

Willems to transfer to UMKC

Image

Gustafson named AP Player of the Year

Image

Albert Lea falls in season opener to Faribault

Image

Mason City soccer defeats Webster City

Image

Construction kick-off

Image

Nobody is above the law

Image

An active shooter situation can happen practically anywhere

Community Events