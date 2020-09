ROCHESTER, Minn. - A robbery investigation is underway after a 17-year-old male who was new to town was allegedly robbed by two people.

Police said it happened at Bear Creek Park on Tuesday night when the victim met up with two 17-year-old males who were going to purchase marijuana.

The two males turned on the victim, punched him in the back of the head, pulled a gun and robbed him of $500, according to police.

Officials say they know who the juveniles are.