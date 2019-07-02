ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly beat his 14-year-old son and sent him to the hospital.
Authorities said Wade Gordon returned home intoxicated in the 3700 block of 15th Ave. NW on Monday night.
When the 14-year-old son started to grab his shoes from the closet while getting ready to leave, Gordon allegedly pushed him into the closet and starting punching and kneeing him.
After the girlfriend intervened, Gordon allegedly pushed the boy into a window before beating him again.
The 14-year-old’s body went limp and he had to be taken to St. Mary’s Hospital via ambulance.
Gordon is facing charges of malicious punishment of a child, two counts of domestic assault and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Related Content
- Police: Rochester teen hospitalized after being beaten by father
- Missing Austin teen found safe, father says
- Police: Woman beaten by southern MN man before escaping
- Police: Medical emergency causes crash, hospitalization in Rochester
- Police: 1 hospitalized after alleged Rochester robbery involving 4-5 males
- Minnesota beaten down by Nebraska, 53-28
- Rochester police investigating man allegedly exposing self to teen girls
- Rochester crash sends woman to hospital
- Rochester woman hospitalized after two-vehicle collision
- Teen arrested for Rochester auto theft