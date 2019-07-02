Clear

Police: Rochester teen hospitalized after being beaten by father

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly beat his 14-year-old son and sent him to the hospital.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly beat his 14-year-old son and sent him to the hospital.

Authorities said Wade Gordon returned home intoxicated in the 3700 block of 15th Ave. NW on Monday night.

When the 14-year-old son started to grab his shoes from the closet while getting ready to leave, Gordon allegedly pushed him into the closet and starting punching and kneeing him.

After the girlfriend intervened, Gordon allegedly pushed the boy into a window before beating him again.

The 14-year-old’s body went limp and he had to be taken to St. Mary’s Hospital via ambulance.

Gordon is facing charges of malicious punishment of a child, two counts of domestic assault and two counts of disorderly conduct.

