ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 57-year-old man with many blow-up Halloween decorations thinks his house may have been targeted by some kids.

Police said the man was sitting in his living room Wednesday night in the 900 block of 8th Ave. SE. when he heard 3-4 shots from a BB gun.

The BBs hit the house and one went through a window in his living room.

The victim wasn't injured but said some kids have been targeting his decorations.