Police: Rochester man yells 'corona' at officers, spits on them while being arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An attempted traffic stop resulted in a suspect fleeing before the vehicle crashed into a dirt pile.
James Halverson, 37, of Rochester, is facing charges of first-degree DWI, possession of marijuana, fourth-degree assault against an officer and other charges after he was arrested after crashing on College View Rd.
Authorities said Halverson fled after an officer attempted to stop at 4th St. SE and 11th Ave. SE after a vehicle had to slam on the breaks to avoid hitting him.
After crashing, Halverson had to be tackled by officers and allegedly spit on one of them while yelling “corona.”
