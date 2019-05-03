Clear

Police: Rochester man who went to collect $30 allegedly threatened with knife

Gene Johnson

A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after allegedly chasing after a man who he owed money.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 1:38 PM

Gene Johnson, 49, is accused of owing the victim $30, and when the victim came to an apartment complex at 1934 8 ½ St. SE Johnson allegedly chased after him with a knife and threatened to kill him.

He’s facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats.

The victim allegedly went to the residence earlier Thursday but Johnson was too high to deal with him, police said.

The victim came back at 3:10 p.m. and that’s when he was threatened with a knife.

