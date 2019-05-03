ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after allegedly chasing after a man who he owed money.
Gene Johnson, 49, is accused of owing the victim $30, and when the victim came to an apartment complex at 1934 8 ½ St. SE Johnson allegedly chased after him with a knife and threatened to kill him.
He’s facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats.
The victim allegedly went to the residence earlier Thursday but Johnson was too high to deal with him, police said.
The victim came back at 3:10 p.m. and that’s when he was threatened with a knife.
Related Content
- Police: Rochester man who went to collect $30 allegedly threatened with knife
- Man taken into custody after allegedly threatening to kill person with knife
- Rochester man sentenced for knife threat
- Rochester man pleads guilty in knife threat
- Probation for Rochester knife threat
- Police: Man with 10-inch knife found near Rochester playground
- Man pleads guilty to threatening child with a knife
- Rochester police investigating man allegedly exposing self to teen girls
- Police: Austin man facing charges for allegedly pulling knife at hotel party
- Rochester woman pleads guilty in knife attack
Scroll for more content...