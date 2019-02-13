ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man with a felony drug warrant had to be Tased in order to be taken into police custody.
Rochester police said at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday, authorities went to 1618 Marion Rd. SE after learning Corey Nevels, 31, was at the residence.
Police say when they knocked on the door, a woman answered and Nevels went to a back bedroom.
After being located, police said Nevels was allowed to finish a cigarette before they tried to put him under arrest.
Nevels, however, tried to pull away and ended up being Tased in a hallway area before he was taken to jail.
He is facing an obstruction charge in addition to the felony drug warrant.
Related Content
- Police: Rochester man wanted on felony drug warrant had to be Tased
- Search warrant results in felony drug arrest of Rochester man
- Search warrant leads to felony drug arrest in Rochester
- Twice-tased man arrested in Rochester
- Authorities: Warrant yields drugs as Rochester man arrested
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Rochester man
- Pursuit end in Rochester with man being tased, arrested
- Man wanted on warrant picked up, facing 2nd drug charge
- Hancock Co. man facing felony drug charges
- Stewartville man facing felony drug charge
Scroll for more content...