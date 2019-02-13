Clear
Police: Rochester man wanted on felony drug warrant had to be Tased

Corey Nevels

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 1:43 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man with a felony drug warrant had to be Tased in order to be taken into police custody.
Rochester police said at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday, authorities went to 1618 Marion Rd. SE after learning Corey Nevels, 31, was at the residence.
Police say when they knocked on the door, a woman answered and Nevels went to a back bedroom.
After being located, police said Nevels was allowed to finish a cigarette before they tried to put him under arrest.
Nevels, however, tried to pull away and ended up being Tased in a hallway area before he was taken to jail.
He is facing an obstruction charge in addition to the felony drug warrant.

