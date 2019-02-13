Police: Rochester man wanted on felony drug warrant had to be Tased

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man with a felony drug warrant had to be Tased in order to be taken into police custody.

Rochester police said at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday, authorities went to 1618 Marion Rd. SE after learning Corey Nevels, 31, was at the residence.

Police say when they knocked on the door, a woman answered and Nevels went to a back bedroom.

After being located, police said Nevels was allowed to finish a cigarette before they tried to put him under arrest.

Nevels, however, tried to pull away and ended up being Tased in a hallway area before he was taken to jail.

He is facing an obstruction charge in addition to the felony drug warrant.