Police: Rochester man violates NCO, forces way into woman's house

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is facing a felony burglary charge for allegedly violating a no-contact order by breaking into a woman’s house.

Chase Dale Sr., 24, of Rochester, is accused of forcing his way into a house of a 29-year-old victim by breaking a glass door Tuesday around 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of 28th Ave. NW.

Police say Dale entered the residence through the kitchen before police were called. Dale allegedly left the location after he was confronted by a male in the backyard.

He was arrested around 7:13 p.m. Tuesday at his residence in the 700 block of 1st Ave. SW.

He is facing charges of first-degree burglary, DANCO violation and damage to property.