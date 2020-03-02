Clear

Police: Suspect in Rochester burglary detained by tenants in apartment building

Richard Sounrada/Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

A 35-year-old man who told two tenants of an apartment that they were being evicted is facing a felony burglary charge.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 11:23 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man who told two tenants of an apartment that they were being evicted is facing a felony burglary charge.

The Rochester Police Department said a man tried to use a key Sunday night to get into someone's apartment in the 600 block of 19th St. NW.

For more Minnesota news, click here. 

For more Rochester news, click here.

The two victims, a husband and wife in their 60s, opened the door when the 35-year-old Richard Souhrada them they were getting evicted.

A fight ensued and left the victim with minor injuries.

Souhrada left and other tenants detained him in the hallway before police arrived.

He's facing charges of first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
March comes in like a lamb - and well above average
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Happy Meteorological Spring!

Image

Sean Weather 3/1

Image

Kasson hosts welcoming party for state wrestlers

Image

RFD reminds public on ice safety

Image

Buttigieg supporters react to campaign announcement

Image

Sean weather 2 2/29

Image

Saturday hoops highlights

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

High school students take part in Hazmat training

Community Events