Police: Suspect in Rochester burglary detained by tenants in apartment building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man who told two tenants of an apartment that they were being evicted is facing a felony burglary charge.
The Rochester Police Department said a man tried to use a key Sunday night to get into someone's apartment in the 600 block of 19th St. NW.
The two victims, a husband and wife in their 60s, opened the door when the 35-year-old Richard Souhrada them they were getting evicted.
A fight ensued and left the victim with minor injuries.
Souhrada left and other tenants detained him in the hallway before police arrived.
He's facing charges of first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault.
