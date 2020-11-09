Police: Rochester man stabbed in the back while out for a run

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the back.

Police said the victim arrived at the Olmsted Medical Center at 1:58 a.m. Sunday and was eventually taken to St. Marys Hospital.

The man said he was out for a run in the area of 4th St. and 16th Ave. SE when he stopped for a drink of water. That’s when he said he was stabbed in the back by an unknown person.

The victim said the person took his bag, which contained his wallet and keys.

No arrests have been made.