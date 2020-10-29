Police: Rochester man reported missing last Friday still not located

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 72-year-old man who went missing last Friday has still not been located, police said Thursday.

David Edward Janson, of Rochester, went missing Friday after getting gas at the Kwik Trip near 20th Street SW and Broadway Avenue around 2 a.m.

Rochester police said earlier this week Janson has been seen multiple times in Austin driving a 2001 Silver Honda Accord with Illinois plates 226-0227.

Family members say Janson is a diabetic and does not have his medication with him.

He is described as having white hair, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 205 pounds, and last seen wearing red and black fleece and black sweatpants.

If you have any information on Janson’s whereabouts, call the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800 or dial 911.