Police: Rochester man had 32 grams of cocaine in underwear when taken to jail

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted man who allegedly had 32 grams of cocaine in his underwear when he was taken to jail over the weekend is facing two charges.

Rochester Police said 27-year-old Gasim Dimbiti, of Rochester, had an apprehension order out for his arrest when he was spotted 12:34 a.m. Sunday at Dooley’s Pub.

Dimbiti was taken to the jail and the cocaine was found when he was searched.

He’s facing charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into the facility.