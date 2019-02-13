Clear
Police: Rochester man had 32 grams of cocaine in underwear when taken to jail

Gasim Dimbiti

A wanted man who allegedly had 32 grams of cocaine in his underwear when he was taken to jail over the weekend is facing two charges.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 10:22 AM

Rochester Police said 27-year-old Gasim Dimbiti, of Rochester, had an apprehension order out for his arrest when he was spotted 12:34 a.m. Sunday at Dooley’s Pub.
Dimbiti was taken to the jail and the cocaine was found when he was searched.
He’s facing charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into the facility.

