Police: Rochester man facing multiple drug charges after being denied room at Super 8

Lorenzo Heard

A man is facing three felony drug charges and multiple misdemeanors after he was denied a room at the Super 8.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 2:53 PM

Lorenzo Eugene, 38, was arrested after he was called twice to the Super 8 and found with drugs.
Lorenzo Eugene, 38, was arrested after he was called twice to the Super 8 and found with drugs.
Police say at 2:56 a.m. Friday he was told he couldn’t stay at the motel due to having a Rochester address. When searched by police, they found a meth pipe, oxycodone, alprazolam, synthetic cannabis, marijuana and cocaine. He is facing three felony charges of possession of a controlled substance.

