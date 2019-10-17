Clear

Police: Rochester man facing charges for allegedly stabbing brother

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 9:58 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities had to release pepper balls in a bedroom to arrests a man wanted for allegedly stabbing his brother.

William Mcanally, 62, of Rochester, is facing charges of second-degree assault, terroristic threats and domestic assault in connection to an alleged incident Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of 14th St. SE.

Police said the victim, a 63-year-old male, was stabbed in the hand with a blade that is over three inches long.

The victim refused to go to the hospital.

The suspect was hiding in the bedroom when police arrived and the was forced out by the pepper balls.

The knife was located in the bedroom, police said.

