ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is facing two felony drug charges after police said he was found with 400 grams of marijuana, 56 individualized packaged items of butane hash oil and 69 THC Kingpen vape cartridges.
Cristian Velez, 19, of Rochester, is facing charges for second- and third-degree sales of a controlled substance after a search warrant was executed at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday at 2638 Lisa Lane NE.
Police said five people - all adults - were inside the residence at the time of the search. Authorities added most of the items were likely purchased in states where marijuana is legal.
Related Content
- Police: 400 grams of marijuana leads to felony charges for Rochester man
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Rochester man
- Controlled buys lead to felony drug charge against Rochester woman
- Large meth arrest leads to felony charges against Rochester woman
- Rochester Police: Wanted man located, found with 139 grams of meth
- Search warrant leads to felony drug arrest in Rochester
- Hancock Co. man facing felony drug charges
- Mason City man facing felony theft charge
- Stewartville man facing felony drug charge
- Rochester man sentenced to prison for marijuana
Scroll for more content...