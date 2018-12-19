Police: 400 grams of marijuana leads to felony charges for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is facing two felony drug charges after police said he was found with 400 grams of marijuana, 56 individualized packaged items of butane hash oil and 69 THC Kingpen vape cartridges.

Cristian Velez, 19, of Rochester, is facing charges for second- and third-degree sales of a controlled substance after a search warrant was executed at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday at 2638 Lisa Lane NE.

Police said five people - all adults - were inside the residence at the time of the search. Authorities added most of the items were likely purchased in states where marijuana is legal.