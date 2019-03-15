Police: Rochester man dies from probable carbon monoxide poisoning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities said a 61-year-old man died from probable carbon monoxide poisoning Thursday.
Authorities responded to a medical call and a possible deceased person at 8:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of 11th St. SE and found the victim, 61-year-old Rodney Hanson, of Rochester.
While administering first aid, first responders noticed their carbon monoxide detectors began to go off.
Another man who was at the house, a 70-year-old man, was taken to the hospital.
