Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Rochester man dies from probable carbon monoxide poisoning

Authorities said a 61-year-old man died from probable carbon monoxide poisoning Thursday.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 10:54 AM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 10:55 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities said a 61-year-old man died from probable carbon monoxide poisoning Thursday.
Authorities responded to a medical call and a possible deceased person at 8:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of 11th St. SE and found the victim, 61-year-old Rodney Hanson, of Rochester.
While administering first aid, first responders noticed their carbon monoxide detectors began to go off.
Another man who was at the house, a 70-year-old man, was taken to the hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Plan for an icy commute and slightly cooler weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Flooding and ice jamming in north Iowa

Image

Tracking Cool Air and Continuing Flooding

Image

American Legion in Albert Lea needs help

Image

NIACC ready for national tourney

Image

Minnesota postseason basketball highlights

Image

Sand made available to flooded residents

Image

Charter Spectrum making changes in Rochester

Image

Owner of home where cats died has a history with law enforcement

Image

Rochester Superintendent's listening post

Image

Shifts for food shelves

Community Events