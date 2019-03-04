Police: Rochester man assaults woman, has ecstasy hidden in body when booked

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man is accused of assaulting a woman, giving police a fake name and having ecstasy hidden in his body when he was booked into jail.

Catrell Kobold, 22, is facing charges for felony domestic assault, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband into jail, giving a false name to police and misconduct related to an alleged incident Saturday afternoon at 2015 41st St. NW.

Police say a witness reported a male punching a female inside a van, and the witness said the van was shaking due to the assault. The female who was allegedly assaulted also had a child under the age of one with her, police said.