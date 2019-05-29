Police: Rochester man assaulted in residence while cooking dinner for daughter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who was cooking dinner for his 2-year-old daughter was allegedly assaulted and threatened Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 1300 block of 4th Ave. SW. A 28-year-old man lives there, and at around 6 .m. he heard a knock on his door.
After slowly opening the door, it was pushed open and a man came in and allegedly grabbed his throat.
A second male was allegedly present and had a weapon.
Two men left in a vehicle after making death threats, police said.
