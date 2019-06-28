Police: Rochester man arrested in connection to KFC parking lot shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge in connection to a shooting in the KFC parking lot.
Karshe Adan, 26, was arrested in the 5300 block of King Arthur Dr. NW around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities said they don’t believe he was the shooter but believed he was involved.
Police said the shooting, which injured one man, was a drug deal gone bad.
Adan is likely to be arraigned Monday.
