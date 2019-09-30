Police: Rochester man arrested after shot fired during domestic dispute

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old Rochester man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a shot into the air.

Brice Kukuzke is facing charges of second-degree assault, terroristic threats and reckless discharge of a firearm after an alleged incident Saturday night at 2315 Park Lane SE.

Police said there was a domestic dispute and Kukuzke fired a gun to get a 25-year-old man to leave.